The streaming service Discovery+ next month will debut "Selling the Hamptons," a reality-TV series about a Long Island real-estate brokerage.

Eight episodes will stream beginning Jan. 20. The series follows a team of six Hamptons-based real-estate agents from Nest Seekers International — J.B. Andreassi, Kenny Arias, Mia Calabrese, Bianca D'Alessio, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas — as they "battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market" characterized by "high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day."

The narrative includes Andreassi's open house with "fountains of Champagne" and guests in black tie; Zabakolas trying to acquire a listing for a $35 million mansion; and D'Alessio as an agent who also serves as the CEO's representative, overseeing the brokers' efforts. The worldwide firm Nest Seekers has seven offices on Long Island, including six in the Hamptons. The firm (and brokers Zabakolas, Fulfree and Andreassi) were also featured on "Million Dollar Beach House," a reality series that streamed last year on Netflix.