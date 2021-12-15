TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

High-end brokers featured on 'Selling the Hamptons,' streaming soon on Discovery+

Broker Peggy Zabakolas, as seen on "Selling the

Broker Peggy Zabakolas, as seen on "Selling the Hamptons", a new Discovery+ series.  Credit: discovery+/Anders Krusberg

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The streaming service Discovery+ next month will debut "Selling the Hamptons," a reality-TV series about a Long Island real-estate brokerage.

Eight episodes will stream beginning Jan. 20. The series follows a team of six Hamptons-based real-estate agents from Nest Seekers International — J.B. Andreassi, Kenny Arias, Mia Calabrese, Bianca D'Alessio, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas — as they "battle to make their mark in the elite East End real estate market" characterized by "high demand, limited inventory and a short selling season from Memorial Day to Labor Day."

The narrative includes Andreassi's open house with "fountains of Champagne" and guests in black tie; Zabakolas trying to acquire a listing for a $35 million mansion; and D'Alessio as an agent who also serves as the CEO's representative, overseeing the brokers' efforts. The worldwide firm Nest Seekers has seven offices on Long Island, including six in the Hamptons. The firm (and brokers Zabakolas, Fulfree and Andreassi) were also featured on "Million Dollar Beach House," a reality series that streamed last year on Netflix.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a
​Fox stars tried to get Trump to act on Jan. 6, texts show
Gabby Petito is seen in police camera video
New documentary on Gabby Petito starts streaming Friday
Nick Cannon is bringing his "Wild 'N Out"
'Wild 'N Out Live Tour' to open Jones Beach concert season
Chris Noth in HBO Max's "And Just Like
Peloton answers 'And Just Like That...' character's death
India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the winner of
Miss Universe is India's Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner
Dr. Mehmet Oz's TV show will end next
'Dr. Oz' show ending next month, as star runs for Senate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?