'Serving the Hamptons' will showcase Southampton restaurant

The staff of 75 Main, the prominent Southampton restaurant frequented by summering celebrities and other upscale residents, stars in the just-announced Discovery+ reality show "Serving the Hamptons," which starts streaming April 7.

In the vein of the streamer's real estate series "Selling the Hamptons," the show spotlights personalities providing service to generally rich, demanding patrons, but with the new series featuring a younger cast that shares a summer house.

Restaurant owner Zach Erdem provides the home, Discovery+ said in its release announcing the show, "provided they follow his rules and take care of his customers. … To keep the young staff in line, Zach enlists manager Victoria Hilton to ensure the few rules he's established are followed, including being on time, no drinking at work, and most importantly, no dating among the staff." Infractions of that final item provide the most ballyhooed drama.

In addition to Erdem and Hilton, the cast includes hosts Samantha Crichton and Jillian Gough, servers Hailey Druek and Jack Tavcar, bartenders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Kay-Bisasor, DJ Ethan Thompson and chef Brogan Wu, all of whom are new hires in the series premiere. Mark Militello, the 1992 James Beard Award winner listed on the restaurant's website as its chef, does not appear on the show.

"So excited for everything to come, and so grateful for everyone that's helped make this dream possible," Gough, the sole cast member to directly comment on social media other than with a link to a Variety article, said Monday on Instagram.

"There isn't any place quite like the Hamptons — from its extravagance to its beauty to the wild cast of characters that only exists there," Discovery Inc. group senior vice president of content and commercial strategy Lisa Holme told Variety. Food Network president Courtney White, who heads Discovery Inc.'s "streaming food content," said he believes "viewers will be captivated by the intriguing dynamics and relationships between the young, attractive staff that Zach has hired, the unusual work and social situations they find themselves in and the conflicts that arise."

"Serving the Hamptons" will stream as five hourlong episodes.

The reality-TV shows "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons" and "The Real Housewives of New York City" have shot at 75 Main.