'The Situation' to be released from prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino attends Jenny McCarthy's "Inner

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino attends Jenny McCarthy's "Inner Circle" series on her SiriusXM show with the cast of MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Aug. 23, 2018, in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Dave Kotinsky

By The Associated Press
"Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is about to regain his freedom.
The reality television star is scheduled to be released from prison in Otisville, New York, on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website. His publicist confirmed his pending release to NJ.com.

Sorrentino, 37, has served about eight months for tax evasion. He and a brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years.

At his sentencing last fall, The Situation told the judge that he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The Situation appeared on all six original seasons of the reality show from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, as well as both seasons of the reunion show, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

