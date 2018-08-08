The former Mary Jo Buttafuoco, who in 1992 was shot and severely wounded by her husband's lover, Merrick teenager Amy Fisher, reflects on the infamous "Long Island Lolita" case in the 24th season of Oxygen's true-crime series "Snapped."

"I was the biggest news in town that day,” said Joey Buttafuoco’s ex-wife, who returned to her maiden name of Connery, in a promotional clip for the Aug. 19 episode, airing two days before Fisher's 44th birthday.

"This was my journey and during the course of it I did a lot of things wrong," Connery, in her mid-60s, continued. "I made a lot of mistakes. I tried to do the best I can. Nobody told me, 'OK, Mare, this is what happens when somebody comes to your house and shoots you in the head.' Everything that was before was then over."

Fisher pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and served seven years at the Albion Correctional Facility in New York. Returning to Long Island after her release, she pursued careers as a newspaper columnist and in the sex industry. She married, had three children, and divorced. After spending time in Florida, Fisher returned to her roots and as of at least last year lived in Bohemia.