Snoop Dogg is the new mega mentor on 'The Voice'

Snoop Dogg's first appearance on "The Voice" will

Snoop Dogg's first appearance on "The Voice" will be April 19. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
"The Voice" is putting on the Dogg this spring.

The NBC reality singing competition announced on Thursday that rapper Snoop Dogg, 49, will join the show on April 19 as the mega mentor, who advises contestants in preparation for the Knockout rounds in which two singers from a celebrity coach's team face off against each other. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas will pick a winner from each round to advance from their team.

Previous mega mentors have included Usher, James Taylor and Taylor Swift.

Snoop Dogg's appearance on the show comes just a few days after the announcement that Ariana Grande would be replacing Jonas as a coach in the fall.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

