Stassi Schroeder of Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules' bringing her live tour to The Paramount

Stassi Schroeder in New York City on Feb.

Stassi Schroeder in New York City on Feb. 9, 2019.

By Kaydi Pelletier Kaydi.Pelletier@newsday.com
Calling all next-level basics: Reality star, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Stassi Schroeder is bringing her live tour to Long Island in the spring.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star’s “Straight Up With Stassi Live” is hitting the road for a 27-city “Bougie Bus Tour” that kicks off Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. It stops at The Paramount in Huntington on March 11.

She’ll “talk pop culture, reality TV, celeb gossip, relationships and more” with special guests Beau Clark (her fiancé), and SiriusXM host and fellow podcaster Taylor Strecker, according to Schroeder’s website.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13. A VIP meet & greet package and an “Elite Wine-Down Experience” are being offered.

Season 8 of “Pump Rules” premieres Jan. 7 on Bravo.

