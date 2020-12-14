Bravo's Hamptons-set "Summer House" returns for season 5 on Feb. 4, with episodes shot during the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The cable network announced Monday that its reality-TV show about Manhattanites splitting a weekend share in the East End will star returning housemates Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke and part-time Shelter Islander Hannah Berner, with Ciara Miller joining the cast.

This season finds the cast in a new, unspecified Hamptons location. "Summer House" season 1 shot at 90 Harbor Rd. in Napeague, with subsequent seasons at 1451 Deerfield Rd. in Water Mill.

Because of the pandemic, the production schedule changed from the weekend shoots of previous years, Bravo executive Josh Brown told his network's podcast, the Daily Dish, in September. "Instead of going back and forth to the city, they are living together all through the summer in the Hamptons in their summer rental," he said. DeSorbo had noted on Instagram Live in June that the cast would "all be working from home" there, living together "seven days a week."

On Monday, Cooke, 38, wrote on Instagram, "Season 5 of #SummerHouse was filmed in lockdown at a new house with the biggest cast to date. And it immediately became a pressure cooker. The pandemic is still affecting all of us, but we managed to safely capture a fun & eventful summer that will provide a great escape in the middle of a cold dark winter."