Season 6 of the Bravo reality-TV series "Summer House," shot each year in the Hamptons, will premiere Jan. 17.

The show follows a group of young professionals' weekend getaways in a summer share on Long Island. Joining returning cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke are fitness models Andrea Denver (né Andrea Salerno), a native of Verona, Italy, and Alex Wach, born in Hong Kong and raised in Flushing, Queens, plus Boston-born New York private chef Mya Allen, who bakes and sells cookie via her online shop The Knead.