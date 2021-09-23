TODAY'S PAPER
 LI contestants survive opening night of 'Survivor,' 'Alter Ego'

Tiffany Seely of Plainview has made it to

Tiffany Seely of Plainview has made it to the next episode of CBS' "Survivor." Credit: CBS/Robert Voets

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Each of the Long Island contestants on reality-TV competitions Wednesday night survived their respective show's premiere

On the opener of CBS' "Survivor" season 41, Plainview middle school teacher Tiffany Seely, 47, continued on while Texas cybersecurity analyst Eric Abraham, 51, and Boston health care consultant Sara Wilson, 24, were voted off the island.

On the first night of the two-night series premiere of Fox's "Alter Ego," in which 20 singers perform as motion-capture CGI avatars, Glen Head's Samaera Hirsch, 21, sang Dua Lipa's "Levitating." Though she landed in the evening's bottom two slots, Tulane college student Hirsch — misidentified in an on-screen graphic as being from Holbrook, some 30 miles from Glen Head — outlasted Floridian and former New Yorker Erny Nunez to remain in the competition.

