Two Long Islanders to appear on new season of 'Temptation Island'

Mike Pedro, of Yaphank, and Meghan Pilkington, of

Mike Pedro, of Yaphank, and Meghan Pilkington, of Massapequa, will be on the new season of USA Network's "Temptation Island." Credit: USA Network / Patrick Ecclesine

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Season 4 of the reality-TV show "Temptation Island," in which four couples at a relationship crossroads test their bonds when tempted by 24 single men and women at a Maui, Hawaii, resort, will feature two Long Islanders among the unattached.

Meghan Nicole Pilkington, 23, from Massapequa, is a 2016 Plainedge High School graduate who went on to SUNY New Paltz, followed by a master's degree in Communication Disorders/Speech-Language Pathology from SUNY Buffalo. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a speech language pathologist at Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Woodbury. Mike Pedro, 29, with a much smaller online presence, is a machine operator from Yaphank.

The USA Network show's new season begins March 16.

