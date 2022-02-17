Season 4 of the reality-TV show "Temptation Island," in which four couples at a relationship crossroads test their bonds when tempted by 24 single men and women at a Maui, Hawaii, resort, will feature two Long Islanders among the unattached.

Meghan Nicole Pilkington, 23, from Massapequa, is a 2016 Plainedge High School graduate who went on to SUNY New Paltz, followed by a master's degree in Communication Disorders/Speech-Language Pathology from SUNY Buffalo. According to her LinkedIn page, she is a speech language pathologist at Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Woodbury. Mike Pedro, 29, with a much smaller online presence, is a machine operator from Yaphank.

The USA Network show's new season begins March 16.