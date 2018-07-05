

After announcing in December 2017 that they were separating, mentalist Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC reality show "Long Island Medium," has filed for divorce from her husband, Larry Caputo.

Us Weekly said Thursday it had confirmed a tabloid report that the Hicksville born-and-raised Theresa Caputo, who is in her early 50s, made the filing in April. This coincides with Larry Caputo telling TMZ.com on June 26 that he had moved to Los Angeles in September and that, "The separation was a three-month trial period. And we've moved on from that point. We're in divorce proceedings. … So that's been going on for like the last six months. It's not finalized, I don't know when it will be, but that's where we're at. I'm doing fine," he added. "I know she's doing well. I'm happy. We've moved on with our lives."

Neither Theresa Caputo's representative nor a TLC spokeswoman immediately responded to a Newsday request for comment. Neither of the Caputos have commented publicly on the divorce filing.

"I have moved on," Larry Caputo told TMZ last month. "And I'm fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special, but I'll just leave it at that for now." He was unsure of his status with the TLC program, saying, "I honestly don't know if I'll be involved anymore."

The couple, who share grown children Larry Jr. and Victoria, had released a joint statement on Dec. 3, 2017, saying: "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Theresa Caputo told the entertainment-news program "Extra" in April, "Right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I'm here in New York, and we're just taking it day by day." She added that being single after 28 years of marriage as "an adjustment, but I'm OK."

In the Nov. 13, 2017, episode, Caputo had talked about marital difficulties, saying of her husband, "We've been there for each other through thick and thin, good times and, right now … not such great times."

On the season finale, which aired two days after the separation announcement, Larry Caputo told a friend he and Theresa were "having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication, so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."