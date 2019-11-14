TODAY'S PAPER
Teresa Giudice: 'We're taking it day by day'

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice (right) in an exclusive interview with ABC News' Paula Faris (left) on "Good Morning America." Credit: ABC News

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, speaking publicly for the first time since her and her daughters' recent trip to Italy to visit her deported husband Joe, says she's unsure if the couple has a future.

Giudice, 47, told "Good Morning America” Thursday, "There's always going to be a place in my heart for Joe. I'm always going to love him, no matter what," but that their future is "to be determined. … We're taking it day by day."

Joe's living in his native Italy following his deportation after being convicted of fraud and other crimes may prove too big an obstacle, she said. "Imagine he lives in Italy and you lived here," she told ABC News' Paula Faris, adding, "I don't know if that's, like, a feasible relationship."

