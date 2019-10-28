"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her recently deported husband, Joe, appear to be fatalistic about the chances of their staying together.

"How are we going to live apart?" Teresa Giudice, 47, asked rhetorically on the talk show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Sunday. "I don't think that he would be faithful" to her in Italy, where Joe Giudice, 49, was deported following his 2014 conviction on charges including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Though raised in New Jersey, he was born in Italy and never naturalized a U.S. citizen. "I think he would have someone there and have me here," she added, "and I just don't want to live that life. I just don't."

In a few weeks, she said, she and the couple's four daughters — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — will visit Joe Giudice in Saronno, Italy, where he is staying with his grandmother while appealing his deportation. She said their eldest had advised her to wait until the reunion before making any decision. "And I was, like, 'Y'know what, you're right.' … I'm waiting until I get there and see when I see him if I feel differently."

"I might see my wife and be, like, 'Oh man, you're way too old for me now, honey,' " Joe Giudice joked.

"You're right! You're right," said Teresa, laughing.

"I'm kidding," Joe assured, before adding, "You never know."

Noting they had not seen each other "in almost four years" due to his prison sentence and Immigration detainment, Teresa Giudice emphasized, "I want to wake up with someone every single day. And go to sleep with them." When asked if she would move to Italy, she said emphatically no. "The kids don't want to go there. They've been through enough."

"Listen," said Joe Giudice. "I would not want anybody to move with me. I mean, c'mon. That's crazy. My kids are grounded there. I'm not going to pick them up and bring them over here. I could go someplace close to the United States, a few hours away on a plane, and we could go back and forth a couple of times a week, whatever we need to do to make things work. We can make things work if we wanted to make things work."

Ultimately, he advised his estranged wife "to get somebody with a lot of money," adding, "Her way of living isn't cheap — she's high maintenance. … She makes a good paycheck, but at the end of the day, she still needs more. And therefore, that's just the way it goes. Believe me, I've supported her for a long time. … If that's what she wants, then I'm fine with that."