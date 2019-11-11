Teresa Giudice, daughters visit Joe in Italy

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her four daughters recently visited Italy to see her deported husband, Joe, in a trip filmed for her reality show.

While Teresa Giudice, 47, has not posted on social media about the brief sojourn, Joe Giudice, 49, /nd two of their daughters uploaded copious photographs on Instagram from Thursday through Saturday. The images show all six family members variously in the Campania-province town of Sala Consilina, where Joe Giudice has been living with his grandmother, as well as in the provincial capital, Salerno, and on a trip to the nearby Amalfi Coast.

"[H]ad the best night with my girls [heart emoji] [S]o happy you guys are here my heart is filled," Joe Giudice captioned his initial photo, showing himself with daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, and Milania, 13, explaining that Audriana, 10, "was too tired" after the trip to be in the picture.

One photo of the entire family, including Teresa —who has indicated she will continue living in the U.S. and is considering divorce — he captioned, "Italian strong." Milania Giudice posted a photo posing with her father and wrote, "[N]ever been more happy."

In a joint interview on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Oct. 27, both Teresa and Joe Giudice appeared doubtful they could remain a couple, given the distance. Joe Giudice was deported following his 2014 conviction on charges including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Though raised in New Jersey, he was born in Italy and never naturalized a U.S. citizen. He has appealed his deportation.