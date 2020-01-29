Sportscaster and NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and his family will star in a comedic E! reality show this summer.

The network announced Wednesday that the series, working title "The Bradshaw Bunch," follows the 71-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer, his wife Tammy and their daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, plus grandchildren, through his day-to-day life in Oklahoma.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said in a statement. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin ... I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."