Peter Weber is the new 'Bachelor'

Newly announced "The Bachelor" star Peter Weber says it was difficult keeping his selection a secret, and that he has moved on emotionally after having been rejected by Hannah Brown on the most recent season of "The Bachelorette."

"I found out a couple of weeks ago," Weber, 28, a pilot for Delta Air Lines, said Wednesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I was in my room [at his parents' house, where he lives] and I got a call from a producer. … and they asked, 'Hey, Peter, is anyone with you? And I said no, I'm all good. And he was kind of being a little sketchy on the phone [so] I was, like, 'Oh, shoot, that's going to be a no.' And he does a pause and he goes, 'We want you to be our next Bachelor.' And I just lost my mind! I just started going crazy."

Complicating matters, he added, is that, "I had to fly a red-eye that night from Burbank to Atlanta for my job, and I was, like, 'I've got to bring this down again — I've got to focus.' But I was wired for that entire flight. It was crazy. … and I can't tell anyone. Like it's it my secret, y'know?"

Weber, of Westlake Village, California, had advanced to second runner-up on "The Bachelorette," and said that while he had fallen in love with Brown, "I've been moving on. I don't know that I'll completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope I don't because that'll show me what I had was true and it was real. But I'm ready to move on and I'm ready to find my girl, and I'm very hopeful this is going to work out."

Asked by "Good Morning America" Wednesday to describe his "dream girl," he answered, "Obviously it sounds cliche but my girl is my best friend. And you can wake up every single morning and — makeup on, no makeup — you are just so madly in love with her. … The girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am and just constantly exploring and never is going to lose that. … A girl [to whom] family is extremely important … because for me, coming from such a close family, that's my rock."



"The Bachelor" season 24 premieres in January.