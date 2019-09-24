LI singer chosen for Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

Singer Marina Chello, from Plainview, wowed the professionals on NBC's "The Voice" Monday night, earning a place on judge/mentor Blake Shelton's team.

"#TEAMBLAKE !!!!!!! Thank you so much @NBCTheVoice for this!!!!" tweeted Chello, 37, who sang "Walk Me Home" by Pink. "Im beyond excited and soooo grateful! Thank you @kellyclarkson and @blakeshelton for turning for me and making my dreams come true!"

A native of Uzbekistan, born Marina Chulpayev, Chello immigrated with her family to New York City at age 11, settling in Forest Hills, Queens. She credits listening to American music for helping her adjust to a new language and culture. Becoming involved in school plays and concerts, she eventually pursued music as a career, and in 2007 signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records, releasing the single "Sideline." She's since released several other songs online.

Chello later got married and now has a son who recently began elementary school. A working singer locally, she manages a catering hall for a living.

According to the Internet Movie Database, she played a Russian singer in a 2018 episode of Showtime's espionage drama "Homeland."

On Sept. 6 Chello had posted on Instagram, "YAY!!!!!! It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, but now I can finally tell you. I AUDITIONED FOR @NBCTheVoice!!"