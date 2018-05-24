TODAY'S PAPER
'The Voice' crowns high school freshman as Season 14 winner

15-year-old Brynn Cartelli has earned a recording contract and a Toyota.

Brynn Cartelli, winner of "The Voice," celebrates in

Brynn Cartelli, winner of "The Voice," celebrates in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday. Photo Credit: NBC via AP / Trae Patton

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — The youngest finalist and winner of NBC's "The Voice" is a Massachusetts high school freshman.

The Boston Globe reports 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli of Longmeadow was crowned winner of the singing competition's 14th season Tuesday night.

Coached by singer Kelly Clarkson, Cartelli threw her hands over her face upon hearing the news. Cartelli has earned a recording contract and a Toyota.

She is one of three season 14 contestants with Massachusetts ties. The other two are Jackie Foster, who just graduated from Berklee College of Music, and Mia Boostrom of Taunton.

By The Associated Press

