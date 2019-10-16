Theresa Caputo says she's still grieving after divorce

"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo says she still grieves over her divorce from Larry Caputo, to whom she was married for 28 years before separating in December 2017.

"I'm grieving right now," the Hicksville born-and-raised mentalist, who is 52 or 53 according to differing sources, told Us Weekly in a video posted Tuesday, "I'm grieving my 30, almost 34 years, with Larry," whom she says she met when she was 17 and began dating at 18. The couple has two grown children. "So this is a grieving process. But things weren't the same that they were 34 years ago. … The way that things were at the end? No, I don't miss that."

Showing her marriage disintegrating onscreen "wasn't easy," the TLC series star conceded, "but we were going through that. That was all real-time. That was everything that we were going through."

Caputo filed for divorce in April 2018 and it was finalized that December. Larry Caputo, 63, moved to Los Angeles and began dating again.

"Our relationship is definitely different," Theresa Caputo told Us. "And it is better in a way, because now we can at least have productive conversations. So it's nice. I'm really proud of where, how we ended up and where we are. It's not easy, especially living your life in the public eye."

The public eye has made dating difficult for her, she said. "I live a very public life, something Larry and I decided to do together. So now with dating it's like, OK, first of all, someone has to be onboard with what I do, [and be] supportive of that, and then [live] a public life. And what I'm finding out, a lot of people are private, and they deserve that. You have to give [them] that respect."

Does she think she will ever remarry? "I have to say I don't know. Right now, I would have to say no. I'm very content where I am in my life. I'm very blessed. Do I want to have someone to share companionship with and to have someone? Absolutely. But to actually get married, I don't know. I don't know if I can answer that yet. At this very moment, I'd have to say no."

Larry Caputo has not commented publicly on the interview.

The new season of "Long Island Medium" premieres Friday. Caputo will appear at the Paramount in Huntington on Dec. 5 and 6.