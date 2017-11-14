Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC reality show “Long Island Medium,” says her more than quarter-century marriage to Larry Caputo is going through what the network characterizes as “a rough patch.”

“Because of what I do and where I am in my life, with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered,” Caputo, who is in her early 50s, tells a friend at a restaurant in the episode that ran Monday night. “Just getting together with family, just going to lunch. … Things are just hard,” she laments.

When the friend asks how things are with her husband, a retired food importer who was 55 when the show premiered on Sept. 25, 2011, Caputo replies, “It’s hard. So things are a little, um…um….” Following a long pause, she concedes, “There’s a strain there.”

In an insert in which she speaks directly to the camera, the Hicksville born-and-bred Caputo says, “Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, our — Larry and I’s [sic] — relationship has changed.”

Back in the restaurant, she says of her husband, “We’ve been there for each other through thick and thin, good times and, right now … not such great times.” Saying she’s at a loss to understand, Caputo tells her friend, “I lay in bed and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ And y’know, when I really thought about it, it’s not my work, it’s not one specific thing. … It was a process of pressures in life and stresses and I don’t . . . ” she says, trailing off.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” Caputo tells the camera. “I’ve changed, and he has changed. We’re both not happy and it’s hard to try to work through that.” She says, “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but things,” she says through tears, “things do change.”

She assures her friend that, “What I’m going through, what we’re going through, it has nothing to do with our love for each other. I mean, I love him. … I wish I could just fix this, and I can’t.”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple was married 22 years when the show premiered. They have two children, Larry and Victoria, both in their 20s.

Neither Theresa nor Larry Caputo have commented on social media.