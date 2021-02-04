TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'LI Medium' Theresa Caputo says she is dating again

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo's latest show is

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo's latest show is streaming on Discovery+. Credit: Shelby Knowles

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo, whose spinoff "Long Island Medium: There in Spirit" premieres Friday on the streaming service Discovery+, says she is dating again, three years after the end of her long marriage to Larry Caputo.

"Well, I [am] dating," the Hicksville born-and-raised mentalist, 53, confirmed in response to a question by host Billy Bush on the entertainment-news program "Extra" on Thursday. She added she was in "an exclusive relationship."

She gave no details, explaining with a laugh, "Dating is very different from when I originally started dating, oh my God, over 30 years ago. It's very different." In her particular case, she elucidated, "What I've learned is that I live a very public life. And people don't want to live a public life. They want their privacy and I have to respect that."

Caputo and her ex-husband had announced in a joint statement in December 2017 that, "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate." They have two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria. Theresa Caputo filed for divorce in April 2018, and it was finalized that December.

None of the Caputo family members have commented publicly on the new relationship.

Caputo told Bush she is doing remote readings during the pandemic, and still connecting loved ones with those who have passed. "You’ll see on this season the readings are so emotional… My favorite, especially of this season, was a family that all had COVID and only one didn’t make it… and they came through validating. Yeah, that one was tough."

