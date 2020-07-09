TODAY'S PAPER
'Real Housewives' star's ex-husband pleads not guilty to assault

Dina Manzo of "The Real Housewives of New

Dina Manzo of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" was married to Thomas Manzo from 2005 to 2016. Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok

By The Associated Press
The ex-husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member and a reputed mobster have pleaded not guilty to charges that they conspired to assault the woman’s current husband.

Thomas Manzo, 55, of Franklin Lakes, and John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, entered their pleas Wednesday during an arraignment hearing conducted via videoconferencing. Federal prosecutors say Manzo hired Perna to commit the attack in exchange for a lavish wedding reception at a restaurant where Manzo is an owner.

Both men are charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. Manzo is the ex-husband of Dina Manzo, while Perna was identified as a soldier in the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, while Thomas Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime.

Thomas Manzo hired Perna in the spring of 2015 to assault his estranged wife’s then-boyfriend in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner, prosecutors said. The alleged assault occurred in July 2015. The Manzos, who wed in 2005, were separated by late 2012, according to Dina. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The following month, Perna held a “lavish” wedding reception at the restaurant for a fraction of the price, prosecutors said. More than 330 people attended, including many members of the Lucchese Crime Family, authorities said.

