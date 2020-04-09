TMZ producing its own 'Tiger King' documentary for Fox

TMZ said Thursday it has produced a documentary special, "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?," set to air Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox.

"Get ready to lap up all the spilled tea," the celebrity-news website and TV franchise tweeted, promising, "Exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage."

Fox said in a separate statement that the 1-hour special about Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park who was found guilty of conspiring to kill animal activist Carole Baskin, "will delve into what really went down, … exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin's husband's disappearance and the current status of the new investigation."