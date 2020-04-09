TMZ producing its own 'Tiger King' documentary for Fox
TMZ said Thursday it has produced a documentary special, "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?," set to air Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox.
"Get ready to lap up all the spilled tea," the celebrity-news website and TV franchise tweeted, promising, "Exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage."
Fox said in a separate statement that the 1-hour special about Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park who was found guilty of conspiring to kill animal activist Carole Baskin, "will delve into what really went down, … exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin's husband's disappearance and the current status of the new investigation."
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.