TMZ producing its own 'Tiger King' documentary for Fox

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage appears with one of

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage appears with one of his tigers in an undated photo. Credit: Netflix US / AFP via Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

TMZ said Thursday it has produced a documentary special, "TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?," set to air Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox.

"Get ready to lap up all the spilled tea," the celebrity-news website and TV franchise tweeted, promising, "Exclusive interviews, and never-before-seen footage."

Fox said in a separate statement that the 1-hour special about Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of an Oklahoma exotic-animal park who was found guilty of conspiring to kill animal activist Carole Baskin, "will delve into what really went down, … exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin's husband's disappearance and the current status of the new investigation."

