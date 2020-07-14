Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews off 'Dancing with the Stars'

"Dancing with the Stars” founding host Tom Bergeron and his co-host for six years, Erin Andrews, will not be returning when the series eventually premieres its pandemic-delayed 29th season.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron, 65, host of the ABC competition since it debuted in 2005, tweeted Monday. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made," he wrote, adding lightheartedly, "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

He posted the same message on Instagram with a joking aside: "Just when I figured out how to work the spray tanner!"

Sportscaster Andrews, 42, on Tuesday wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons," she said, confusing the number of years since she began in 2014 and the number of seasons, which totaled 11 from season 18 to season 29. "Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

ABC and production company BBC Studios in a joint statement said, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews and her ballroom-pro partner Maxim Chmerkovskiy finished third when she competed in season 10.