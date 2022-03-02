Headlined by a longtime cast member of Bravo’s "Vanderpump Rules," the band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras will perform March 10 at Napper Tandy's in Smithtown.

Tickets, available through Eventbrite.com, are $25 general admission for the 9 p.m. show and $100 for a VIP meet-and-greet with open bar beginning at 6:30 p.m. The band performs "fun, singalong cover songs," according to the website.

On his reality-TV series, the 39-year-old Sandoval has been a bartender at the show's West Hollywood restaurant SUR since "Vanderpump Rules" premiered in 2013. He opened his own West Hollywood restaurant, Tom Tom, in 2018, but has continued behind the bar at SUR. The actor-model, whose work includes the Lifetime TV-movies "Dying for a Baby" (2019) and "The Wrong Real Estate Agent" (2021), said on Instagram last month that his band's East Coast tour also includes New York City, Boston, Connecticut, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.