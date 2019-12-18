LI's Tommy Sheehan favored to win 'Survivor'

Bayville born-and-bred Tommy Sheehan has toughed it out to reach Wednesday's finale of "Survivor: Island of the Idols," the 39th season of CBS' jungle-survival competition. The Long Beach resident, a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District, is four rivals away from the $1 million grand prize.

While normally a half-dozen players go into the final episode, only five made it to this one. Hollywood agent Dan Spilo had been removed for alleged inappropriate conduct — a series first, though in the past some players have had to leave in medical evacuations or quit for personal reasons. This leaves Sheehan, who was 26 during the shoot that began in Fiji in March, facing Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman.

"Tommy is an information broker holding all of the cards; it really seems like he can at least make it to the Final Four," said the fan site SurvivingTribal.com on Tuesday. The entertainment handicapping site GoldDerby.com on Monday posited Sheehan as the front-runner "with overwhelming 8/11 racetrack odds," followed by Carbin in second, Kowalski in third, Salman in fourth and Beck in fifth.

Richard Hatch, the "Survivor" winner from the inaugural 2000 season, tweeted last week of Sheehan, "Tommy is a really good guy! Time and again, he’s shown he understands the game. Met him in Long Island. Beautiful man!" Sheehan, the son of Thomas and Sandy Sheehan, replied, "The legend himself! Thanks my man!"

The Locust Valley High School and SUNY Cortland graduate's fate will be revealed on the “Survivor" season finale at 8 p.m. on CBS.