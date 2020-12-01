TODAY'S PAPER
'Bachelorette' star Trista Sutter says husband is ill with 'mysterious disease'

Ryan Sutter and his "Bachelorette" star wife Trista

Ryan Sutter and his "Bachelorette" star wife Trista Sutter met and fell in love in the ABC reality show's inaugural edition in 2003. Credit: Getty Images / Eugene Gologursky

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Trista Sutter, who as Trista Rehn was the inaugural "Bachelorette" star in 2003, says husband Ryan Sutter, the winner of that season, has fallen ill with a mysterious disease.

"This guy...my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love...is struggling," Trista Sutter, 48, wrote on Instagram. "Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

Last week, the couple learned that the 46-year-old "Ryan doesn't have cancer. A HUGE relief...without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer."

Expressing gratitude for her family's health otherwise and other good fortune, she explained that "if I'm not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors."

The Sutters are the parents of son Max, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 11.

