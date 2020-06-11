TODAY'S PAPER
TLC's 'Unpolished' begins filming second season

Family members in the TLC show " Unpolished"

Family members in the TLC show " Unpolished" include, from left, grandmother Eleanor Varozzi, also called "Foxy"; granddaughters Bria Martone and Lexi Martone; and their mother, Jennifer Martone, at their East Northport business, Salon Martone. Credit: Linda Rosier

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
"Unpolished," the TLC unscripted series set at East Northport 's Salon Martone, began filming for a second season Wednesday, family and salon employees confirmed.

Cast member Jennifer Martone said in a brief call Thursday that "yes, we've started on a second" season. Jennifer Martone is the mother of Bria and Lexi Martone, the series' biggest stars (along with Lexi's intricate nail designs).

Jennifer Martone referred other questions to TLC. A network spokeswoman said, "We haven’t officially announced a second season at this time."

Wrapping its inaugural season last December, "Unpolished" built a robust presence on social media during its six-week run and also garnered decent ratings. The Nov. 17 launch was watched by 1.09 million viewers, thanks in part to lead-in "90 Day Fiancé" (2.26 million), according to Nielsen ratings. But the mid-December episode added more viewers to that launch figure (1.16 million) — an indication of positive word-of-mouth.

Salon Martone, on Jericho Turnpike, was part of the wider range of businesses allowed to reopen Wednesday as Phase 2 began on Long Island Wednesday. Those businesses included salons and barbershops, albeit with limited capacity upon reopening. 

