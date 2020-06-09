TODAY'S PAPER
'Vanderpump Rules' fires four cast members for racist tweets or behavior

 Stassi Schroeder (l) and Kristen Doute attend Kristen Doute's James Mae Launch Party on June 28, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images for James Mae/Phillip Faraone

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Four cast-members of the reality-TV series "Vanderpump Rules" have been fired following racist tweets or behavior.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the show's cable network and its production company said, "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules.' “

Last week, African-American cast member Faith Stowers said in an Instagram Live interview that longtime stars Schroeder and Doute, as a prank, had falsely reported her to police as a different black woman who was wanted for theft. The two apologized on Sunday.  New cast members Boyens and Caprioni had apologized in January  after racist tweets from 2012 surfaced, but were not fired at the time.

