Four cast-members of the reality-TV series "Vanderpump Rules" have been fired following racist tweets or behavior.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the show's cable network and its production company said, "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules.' “

Last week, African-American cast member Faith Stowers said in an Instagram Live interview that longtime stars Schroeder and Doute, as a prank, had falsely reported her to police as a different black woman who was wanted for theft. The two apologized on Sunday. New cast members Boyens and Caprioni had apologized in January after racist tweets from 2012 surfaced, but were not fired at the time.