Vinny Guadagnino from MTV’s “Jersey Shore” franchise is taking the show’s revival to Rockville Centre.

Guadagnino will host a “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” premiere party on Saturday, April 7, at 10 p.m. at Parlay Gastropub on Merrick Road. The Miami-set “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is the latest installment of the reality TV series that reunites several of the original cast members including former Franklin Square resident Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Guadagnino, as well as Deena Cortese, who joined in season 3. Noticeably absent from the series is Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, whose tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Ortiz-Magro was documented on the original show.

In a video posted on Parlay’s Facebook page, Guadagnino invited Long Islanders to party with him and said the celebration would be “turnt up.” Parlay’s Facebook announcement of the event also said the 30-year-old will be “inviting some special friends.”

“It’s gonna be lit. We’re celebrating Jerzday,” Guadagnino said, referencing the day of the week new episodes of “Jersey Shore” air.

Rockville Centre may be a ways from the Jersey Shore but it’s not from the two-hour series premiere that aired on Thursday, April 5.

Tickets to the 21 and older event start at $30, according to the Eventbrite listing, which also states a “neat dress code” will be strictly enforced.