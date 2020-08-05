'Ren & Stimpy' returning to TV, this time on Comedy Central

Happy happy, joy joy — "The Ren & Stimpy Show" is returning.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that the three-time Emmy-nominated Outstanding Animated Program that ran on sister networks Nickelodeon and MTV is among the adult-focused toons the cabler is rebooting, along with Mike Judge's "Beavis and Butt-Head."

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," said ViacomCBS executive Chris McCarthy in a statement.

The 1991-96 series featured manic chihuahua Ren Höek and his dimwitted friend Stimpson J. Cat in surreal escapades. Creator John Kricfalusi, a celebrated animator who was ousted from his own program in 1992 and who was accused in 2018 of having sexually groomed underage girls during his time on the show, will have no involvement or financial stake in the reboot, Variety reported.