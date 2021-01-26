TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Richard Lewis bowing out of season 11 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Richard Lewis says several surgeries over the

 Richard Lewis says several surgeries over the past 18 months mean he won't be able to return for season 11 of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Credit: Getty Images for Beautiful Day Media / Kevin Winter

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Richard Lewis, who has played a fictional version of himself across 39 episodes of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" since the show premiered in 2000, is not returning for the upcoming 11th season.

The Brooklyn-born Lewis, 73, tweeted Monday with a reference to series creator-star Larry David, "What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and [will] not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching ... ."

Fellow series regular Cheryl Hines tweeted back, "Richard!!!! We looooooove you! Feel better! We're going to miss you this season. Season 12 it is!" Lewis later told the trade magazine Variety, "For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I'm crushed that I won't be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other 'Curb' fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!"

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Carey Mulligan as Edith Pretty in Netflix's "The 'The Dig'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will host the "Beach Cabana 'Snooki' to host LI-based cabana competition show
Elizabeth Vargas will host the reboot of "America's Elizabeth Vargas to host 'America's Most Wanted' reboot
Talk show host Larry King displays the Razzie Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Tom Brokaw attends the "Five Came Back" world Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years
Orson Welles plays a thinly disguised version of TCM picks: Amanda Seyfried hosts 'Citizen Kane'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search