Comedian Richard Lewis, who has played a fictional version of himself across 39 episodes of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" since the show premiered in 2000, is not returning for the upcoming 11th season.

The Brooklyn-born Lewis, 73, tweeted Monday with a reference to series creator-star Larry David, "What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and [will] not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching ... ."

Fellow series regular Cheryl Hines tweeted back, "Richard!!!! We looooooove you! Feel better! We're going to miss you this season. Season 12 it is!" Lewis later told the trade magazine Variety, "For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I'm crushed that I won't be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other 'Curb' fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!"