Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with fashion show

With help from Lizzo, Travis Scott, Rosalía and some of the biggest names in modeling, Rihanna said she decided to forge ahead with a new digital-only Savage X Fenty lingerie show to bring something good into a troubled world.

Insofar as well-priced intimates in a broad range of sizes can achieve that goal.

"There's a lot going on in the world right now and I relate to all of it," the 32-year-old superstar and fashion icon told The Associated Press during a recent round of interviews. "People need a little bit of hope, they need a little bit of happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their face and a little bit of fun while they're stuck at home, it's a desire and an honor to be a part of that."

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, with musical performances and dancers along with models, was filmed in September in Los Angeles and will drop Friday exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. It’s the line’s second turn on the streaming platform.

Rihanna has quickly made a name for the company, launching Savage X Fenty in 2018 with splashy, performance-based shows before large (very excited) live crowds.

For the first time, there's something for men, thanks to Christian Combs' appearance in last year's show with chunky bling around his neck and the brand's underwear.

Combs designed some boxers worthy of all gender expressions to debut with pajamas and trunks in knits and satin for the Fall 2020 collection, all of which will be available for purchase Friday on Amazon Fashion and SavageX.com.

"I didn’t want this to be a boxers-are-for-men type situation and then we have to make a female version," said Rihanna, dressed in plunging black leather and fishnet stockings with large crosses around her neck. "I love wearing boxer briefs and when I saw him wear them in the show last year, a lot of people were really excited, our customers were excited."

Rihanna has proved her commitment to inclusive representation when presenting Savage X Fenty in her use of models in a range of sizes and shapes and across a broad spectrum of skin tones. Since the beginning, the line has been available from 32A to 42H in bras and XS to 3X in undies and sleepwear.