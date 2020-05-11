In that now-familiar meme of these disconnected times — the celebrity appearing remotely on your TV or computer screen for charity — the Robin Hood Relief Fund pulled off a packed hourlong "virtual" telethon Monday.

But those celebrities on "Rise Up, New York!," which was simulcast on local stations and News 12, delivered powerful performances: Hicksville's Billy Joel at the show's end and Greenlawn's Mariah Carey, who opened the telethon with a medley of her 2002 hit, "Through the Rain," and 1992's "Make It Happen."

A blend of music and testimonials from workers on the front lines, the tone of "Rise Up" was urgent and upbeat, the pace brisk. Fast-cut brisk: A 10-second pitch from former Brookville resident Jennifer Lopez for the children of New York at the outset was followed a few seconds later by an offer to play touch football with former Giants Michael Strahan, Phil Simms, Justin Tuck and Eli Manning (and they'll play in your own backyard, too, by the way). Host Tina Fey then threw it to a clip of doctors and caregivers, and that segued to a Sting performance of "Message in a Bottle." Northport's Patti LuPone and Brooklyn native Barbra Streisand offered solace to theater fans. "The show must and will go on," said LuPone.

Efficient and above all eclectic, "Rise Up" even accomplished the requisite "New York, New York" Zoom performance, courtesy of Syosset-raised Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Rannells, Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt.

New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi performed a moving rendition of their 2000 hit, "It's My Life," with split-screens showing lead singer Jon Bon Jovi flanked by his band members.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Late-night TV hosts were (of course) represented, including Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" and Jimmy Fallon, who wrote some thank-you notes — a recurring bit on "Tonight" — including one to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ("for not telling people to drink bleach …"). New York's vast contribution to hip-hop turned up in the last quarter hour.

Billy Joel? Oh, right: Introduced by Cuomo, he closed out the whole shebang with the song that you could see coming the minute "Rise Up" was first announced — "Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)" from 1976's "Turnstiles."

As Joel sang, a light show on the spire of the Empire State Building was synced in unison. With the song over, Joel told viewers to "stay strong and wear a mask," adding an insouciant ad-lib about not catching "anything from anybody."

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood invests $120 million a year to lift families in New York out of poverty, according to the website. In April, Robin Hood established a so-called Relief Corps'' of New York-based celebrities to raise funds, and has raised $40 million since the pandemic began.

About three-quarters of the way through the special, a tearful Fey announced a total of $115 million had been raised. "Is this real?" said the visibly stunned comedy star.