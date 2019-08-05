TODAY'S PAPER
'Riverdale' season premiere to honor memory of Luke Perry

"Riverdale" stars Luke Perry, left, Marisol Nichols, Casey

"Riverdale" stars Luke Perry, left, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart attend the Vulture Festival in Manhattan on May 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth

By The Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of "Riverdale," with his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring.

Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW, told a TV critics meeting on Sunday that the episode is "a moving piece" and "a tribute to our friend and a well-respected actor."

Perry died in March at age 52 after a massive stroke. His death occurred in the middle of filming for season three and wasn't mentioned on the show. Producers opted until the season four premiere airing Oct. 9 to address what happened to Perry's character Fred Andrews, the father of Archie.

Molly Ringwald is expected to have a bigger role as Archie's mother.

Doherty stars in Fox's "BH90210" reboot series debuting Wednesday. It's expected to also honor Perry.

