TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Robin Roberts to take time off from 'Good Morning America' as partner battles cancer

Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" says she

Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" says she will be helping her partner, Amber Laign, during her cancer treatment and will be off "from time to time" from the ABC News show. Credit: ABC / Lou Rocco

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Robin Roberts says she will take time off occasionally from ABC's "Good Morning America" as she helps her partner of nearly 17 years, Amber Laign, through cancer treatment.

In a Twitter and Instagram video Thursday, the "GMA" co-anchor explained, "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good." Roberts said family and close friends had known but "kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others." She added, "It's my turn now to be there for her as she was for me" in 2007, when Roberts, too, was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent eight months of chemotherapy, "and that means that I’ll be away from 'GMA' from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

On Instagram, ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee wrote, "My heart, prayers and LOVE to you both," while actor Jennifer Garner offered, "Love to both of you and to everyone on the journey." Massage therapist Laign is a co-founder of the CBD oil company Plant Juice Oils. Roberts had come out as gay in December 2013.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Pictured: (l-r) Camryn Manheim as Lt.Kate Dixon, Anthony
'Law & Order': The world has moved on
Neil Cavuto, seen on the set of "Cavuto:
Cavuto survived 'life-threatening' COVID-induced pneumonia
Sherri Shepherd, left, who has been filling in
'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead
Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the 2019 MTV Video Music
'Sopranos' star Sigler suggests Meadow and A.J. survived finale
Adam Scott and Jen Tullock in "Severance."
'Severance': You won't want to rush back to your office
Thea Morales of Rosie's Vintage in Huntington, has
LI vintage store supplies props for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?