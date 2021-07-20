"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts has followed her castmate George Stephanopoulos as guest host of "Jeopardy!," and on Monday reflected on prerecording her five episodes airing this week.

"I had a wonderful time. It was stressful, but it was wonderful," Roberts, 60, told "GMA" colleagues Stephanopoulos, who guest hosted last week’s shows, and Michael Strahan. In voice-over of behind-the-scenes clips from the venerable quiz show's Los Angeles set, she thanked the producer and crew for "supporting me every step of the way," adding, "It was one of those lessons of life. Y'know, you venture outside of your comfort zone. … When I left my hotel room this morning, I was really, really nervous, and I'm leaving here with a bit more confidence in myself. … I put myself out there."

In an interview posted Saturday on the show's website, Roberts said from its set, "My mother [and] father are cheering me on from their heavenly balcony." With a nod to longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November, she acknowledged that, "Being a host, behind that podium, knowing … all the guest hosts that have been there, but more importantly knowing the man who was behind that podium for all those years, and to stand there: [It's] something I will not forget, ever."

Later in the interview, in response to a question, she asked rhetorically, "Who wouldn't want to guest host 'Jeopardy!’? It's on the bucket list," said Roberts, whose appearance raised money for the bone-marrow registry Be the Match. "You go, 'Check!' It was a great honor. Couldn't say no — didn't want to say no."

She additionally told USA Today on Monday, "I ventured outside of my comfort zone … and I loved it." Saying she "had butterflies, Roberts noted that, "Nothing really rattles me anymore. I've been doing this such a long time. [But] I was nervous, and it felt good! It felt good to have those nerves."

She went on to say, "It was challenging to keep everything going, but I remember what Alex Trebek said: 'It's not about the host; it's about the contestants.' I knew that those people had been waiting all their lives to be there. So I wanted to do everything I could to make sure that they had an experience that they had dreamed of. … Boy, Alex made it look a lot easier than it is! Whoo! That was work, but it was fun."

On Instagram Sunday, Roberts wrote, "My friendship and enduring devotion to #alextrebek gave me the courage to step outside my comfort zone and accept the invitation to guest host @jeopardy this coming week. Also very grateful @bethematch will benefit." Paraphrasing, she said that, "In the words of [Julia Roberts' character in the film] 'Pretty Woman' … in case I forget to tell you I had a great time."