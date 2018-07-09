Robin Wright has broken her silence on the firing of her "House of Cards" co-star Kevin Spacey late last year following sexual-misconduct allegations against him by actor Anthony Rapp.

"We were co-workers, really. We never socialized outside of work," Wright, 52, said Monday on NBC's "Today," characterizing their professional relationship on Netflix’s critically acclaimed flagship show as "respectful." She added, "He was so great with me. He was never disrespectful to me. So that's my personal experience. That's the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about."

Calling Spacey an "incredible craftsman," Wright said the two knew each other only "between 'action' and 'cut,' and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn't really know the man."

The interview was conducted before UK police on Wednesday announced investigations into three new allegations of sexual assault against Spacey, bringing the total to six in England and one in Los Angeles.

Wright said Spacey's firing had " surprised" and "saddened" the series’ cast and crew, adding, "We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned." Spacey, who played recently resigned U.S. president Francis Underwood, and Wright, who plays his wife and new president Claire Underwood, each have been nominated for five Emmy Awards for their respective roles.

Spacey's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. "House of Cards," which has earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series each season, is scheduled to return to the streaming service this fall.

Wright additionally told "Today" she had experienced sexual harassment in her industry. "Of course. Who hasn't?" she asked. "This is a bigger, broader issue, I think, which is seduction. … It's about power, and once you overpower someone, that person then becomes vulnerable. And this last year, I think, has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation," she said, referring to the #MeToo movement of victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

After "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp in October accused Tony- and two-time Academy Award-winner Spacey of having made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26, Spacey apologized, saying in part, "I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology…." Spacey additionally used the opportunity to come out publicly as gay.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Netflix executive Ted Sarandos had announced in December, after Spacey's departure, that the upcoming eight-episode season 6 would be the show's last. While production by then already was completed on the season's first two episodes, Sarandos did not discuss what Spacey footage they may have contained or what would become of such footage. He gave no details regarding how Francis Underwood's absence would be explained on the show.