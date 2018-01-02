TODAY'S PAPER
Rose McGowan documentary, 'Citizen Rose,' coming to E!

McGowan says she hopes to "amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival."

Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention

Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press
Actress and activist Rose McGowan will be the subject of a new documentary TV series.

E! said Tuesday it will air the first part of "Citizen Rose" on Jan. 30, which coincides with the release of her memoir, "Brave." Four more episodes will air in the spring.

McGowan helped open a national public discussion about sexual harassment and abuse when she accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her. Weinstein has repeatedly denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."

With the documentary, McGowan says she hopes to "amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival" and to "show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil."

She will serve as an executive producer.

