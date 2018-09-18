Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Roseanne says her character dies from an opioid overdose

During an appearance on a podcast, sitcom-creator calls demise of the series' matriarch a cruel "insult" to "the people who loved that family and that show." ABC has no comment on Barr's statements.

Roseanne Barr described her TV character's demise from

Roseanne Barr described her TV character's demise from an opiod overdose as an "insult" to the people who loved the Conner family. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rachel Luna

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the revival of her ABC sitcom "Roseanne" following a racist tweet in May, says her character's absence from the upcoming spinoff "The Conners" will be explained as due to an opoid overdose.

"Oh, they killed her," Barr said on right-wing podcaster Brandon Straka's "The Unsilent Majority" over the weekend. "They had her die of an . . . opioid overdose," explained the 65-year-old comedian of TV's blue-collar Illinois matriarch Roseanne Conner. "So it wasn't enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them. And that's what they chose to do, so there's nothing I can do about it. It's done, it's over, there's no fight left. I did what I had to do to save my own life and I did it."

An ABC spokesman had no comment on Barr's description of the character's demise.

Barr on the podcast went on to complain about the show's writing staff last season, and said of the network, "I don't think they ever really wanted me to come back. They wanted that show and me to do what I was told. And as I've said from the beginning, I'm not that girl."

The spinoff continues to star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman as the Conner family, which they first portrayed in the nine-season run from 1988 to 1997 and in the 2018 revival. "The Conners" premieres Oct. 16.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Lorne Michaels, center, and the cast and crew Record low viewership for Emmy Awards
Julie Chen now hosts solely CBS' "Big Brother," Julie Chen leaves 'The Talk'
Roseanne Barr described her TV character's demise from Roseanne: My TV character dies from opioid overdose
Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen greet the audience LI's Emmy winner Glenn Weiss talks his live marriage proposal
Rachel Brosnahan is in the spotlight as "The Here's why newcomer 'Mrs. Maisel' swept the Emmys
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" became the first streaming Watch: Highlights from the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards