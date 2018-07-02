Roseanne Barr says she is mulling an offer to return to television in the wake of ABC canceling her sitcom "Roseanne" because of the actress' racist tweet.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen,” Barr, 65, said on the “Rabbi Shmuley Podcast” Sunday, “and I feel very excited because I already have been offered so many things and I almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we’ll see.”

She gave no details of the offer.

On the previous week’s premiere episode of the podcast , Barr had apologized and expressed regret for her tweet. She spent most of the 71 1/2-minute second episode discussing the Torah, but also reflected on her show’s cancellation and insisted her late-May tweet was misinterpreted.

“I was very upset about hurting things that I care about and hurting people that I care about,” Barr told host Shmuley Boteach, “specifically the little girl who played my granddaughter [Mary Conner] on the ‘Roseanne’ show. She’s African-American, her name’s Jaden [Rey]and she loved me and I loved her and I do not want her to not have a job.”

When asked if the young actress had spoken with her about the tweet, Barr said, “Her mom did and said, ‘Well, she didn’t understand,’ and I said, ‘Well, y’know, the fact is nobody understands it, really.’ I didn’t construct it correctly and so I know nobody understands it because what they think it said I know it didn’t say. But it’s my fault that I didn’t construct it correctly.” The since-deleted tweet, which referred to former President Barack Obama’s adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr also told Boteach, “I didn’t ask to be paid off” for the remainder of her contract after being fired for the tweet. “I asked for nothing and I just step[ped] away because that is penance and I put a lot of thought into it. Of course, I feel terrible. But there’s a lot of intersections in what happened that I have no control of and I would have done it differently, but I didn’t have any power to do it differently.”

ABC announced last month it was going ahead with a "Roseanne" spinoff tentatively titled "The Conner Family," which would not include Barr.