ABC cancels 'Roseanne' in wake of her 'abhorrent' tweet

ABC President Channing Dungey said Barr's tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Roseanne Barr at the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at the Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23 in Burbank, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."

The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

She later apologized "for making a bad joke."

