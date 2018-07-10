Roseanne Barr, widely repudiated for a racist tweet in May that resulted in the cancellation of her revived ABC sitcom "Roseanne," says she will post an interview with herself on her YouTube channel to express her views on the incident.

"After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans," Barr, 65, tweeted Monday night. "I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Barr has not uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, which had more than 17,800 subscribers as of Tuesday morning, since Dec. 4, when she posted a minute-and-a-half video of herself in a mobility scooter.

She had teased the self-interview on Sunday, tweeting, "To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!"

While a journalistic interview involves follow-up questions probing the veracity of statements and addressing inconsistencies, a self-interview is under no strict journalistic standards.

Barr's tweet had said of Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." Hours after the post, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the cancellation of "Roseanne," which had run from 1988 to 1997 and was revived for a nine-episode 10th season, which aired from March to May. Robert Iger, chairman of ABC owner Disney, said in a tweet, "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

Barr, who deleted the screed and tweeted a since-deleted apology, went on the defensive, issuing angry tweets and calling for more followers to defend her. She has retweeted posts that attack Jarrett and other targets and that support her own attack on Jarrett.

ABC announced last month it had ordered a "Roseanne" spinoff tentatively titled "The Conners," which would not include Barr.