When, where to watch royal wedding coverage on TV

As the world gears up for the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there will be no shortage of related viewing opportunites on TV:

MAY 7 THE REAL PRINCESS DIARIES: FROM DIANA TO MEGHAN (9 p.m., E!) — This special examines the trail blazed by Princess Diana, how Kate Middleton has carried her torch into the 21st century, and how Meghan Markle, the ultimate outsider, will forever change what it means to be a princess

MAY 11 MEGHAN MARKLE: AN AMERICAN PRINCESS (8 p.m., Fox/5) — The two-hour event will focus on Markle’s life and potential legacy as the first American to marry into the British royal family since 1937. The special will examine Markle’s life before Harry, and how both her career as an actress and passion for activism could help shape her role as a member of the royal family. Broadcast journalist Piers Morgan will provide exclusive commentary on the many ways this spirited young American will have to adapt to life in the traditional royal household.

MAY 13 HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL ROMANCE TV movie (8 p.m., Lifetime) — Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley play the soon-to-be royal couple in this TV movie that dramatizes their relationship.

MAY 13 MILLION DOLLAR AMERICAN PRINCESSES: MEGHAN MARKLE (9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) — This special focuses on the American-marrying-into-European nobility angle — comparing Markle to Consuelo Vanderbilt, Rita Hayworth and Grace Kelly. MAY 14-17 ROYAL WEDDING WATCH (10 p.m., PBS/13) — Five-part nightly series of special programs leading up to the live broadcast of the royal wedding on May 19. Airing from London, the broadcast will be hosted by Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker, who will update viewers on the preparations for the wedding.

MAY 16 INSIDE THE ROYAL WEDDING: HARRY AND MEGHAN (10 p.m., NBC/4) — Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host this pre-wedding special.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MAY 18 David Muir hosts a special edition of ABC News’ “20/20" at 10 p.m.

MAY 19 “CBS This Morning” cohost Gayle King and “Entertainment Tonight” co-Host Kevin Frazier anchor CBS News’ coverage, beginning at 4 a.m.

NBC will broadcast all four hours of the “Today” show from London. Beginning at 4 a.m. , Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, and Kathie Lee Gifford will all do their respective hours from an exclusive location overlooking Windsor Castle.

ABC airs a five-hour edition of “Good Morning America” starting at 5 a.m. anchored by Robin Roberts and David Muir.

E! LIVE FROM THE ROYAL WEDDING (5 a.m., E!) — Melanie Bromley, Giuliana Rancic, and Brad Goreski will be live with five hours of extensive coverage of the royal wedding.

The cable news channels, of course, will also be airing extensive coverage.

ROYAL ROMANCE: THE MARRIAGE OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE (8 p.m., CBS/2) — A two-hour special recaps the day’s events.

20/20 (10 p.m., ABC/7) -- Muir anchors a special post-wedding edition.