'Rugrats' revival planned

A revival of "Rugrats" - on the big and small screen - is coming to a sandbox near you, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Viacom announced Monday that it has greenlighted a revival of the beloved children’s program for a 26-episode run on Nickelodeon, in addition to a new live-action feature film featuring CGI characters.

The 2.0 version of "Rugrats" will feature new adventures with everyone’s favorite pipsqueak characters from the ’90s: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica (and, let’s hope, Reptar) - but a new world of characters also will get some playtime.



The children’s cartoon, which revolved around a group of toddlers, originally ran for nine seasons from 1991 to 2004 and was a touchstone for a generation of kids reared on Nickelodeon. Its success led to three feature films, starting with 1998’s "The Rugrats Movie" - which grossed a combined $215 million domestically.

The show’s original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return as executive producers. Production on the TV series already has begun. An airdate and casting will be announced at a later date.