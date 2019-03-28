TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Lifetime sets miniseries about LI Music Hall of Famers Salt-N-Pepa

The drama about the hip-hop pioneers will be executive produced by LI's Salt (a.k.a. Cheryl James) and Pepa (Sandra Denton).

Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attend

Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 2019 A+E Networks Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for A+E Networks / Dia Dipasupil

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Get ready to “Push It” on Lifetime. The cable channel is planning a miniseries about hip-hop’s Salt-N-Pepa's rise from nursing students at Queensborough Community College to hip-hop’s first major female rap group, complete with platinum records and Grammy wins.

The series will be executive produced by Salt (a.k.a. Cheryl James, who has lived in Melville for decades) and Pepa (Sandra Denton), as well as Queen Latifah and feature several of the group’s hits, including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop.”

Salt-N-Pepa are currently on the “Mixtape Tour” with New Kids on the Block and will play NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on June 30.  Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep': Still TV's greatest comedy
Actresses Julia Louis-Dreyfus, left, and Lena Dunham attend Louis-Dreyfus reveals 'Veep' last season story line
Bill Hader in HBO's "Barry." 'Barry': Season 2's a big improvement over season 1
Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to reporters at the Prosecutors drop charges against Jussie Smollett
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Showtime Hugh Dancy joining 'Homeland' for final season
Dierks Bentley, left, and Brandi Carlile will collaborate Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, more to sing at ACM Awards