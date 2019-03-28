Get ready to “Push It” on Lifetime. The cable channel is planning a miniseries about hip-hop’s Salt-N-Pepa's rise from nursing students at Queensborough Community College to hip-hop’s first major female rap group, complete with platinum records and Grammy wins.

The series will be executive produced by Salt (a.k.a. Cheryl James, who has lived in Melville for decades) and Pepa (Sandra Denton), as well as Queen Latifah and feature several of the group’s hits, including “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop.”

Salt-N-Pepa are currently on the “Mixtape Tour” with New Kids on the Block and will play NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on June 30. Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2012.