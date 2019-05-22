Sam Champion returning to WABC's 'Eyewitness News'

Weather forecaster Sam Champion is returning to WABC/7, where he had been a popular presence from 1988 to 2006 before going on to "Good Morning America" and The Weather Channel. The station, the flagship of ABC network, announced Wednesday that Champion will join the weekday morning and noon teams starting June 3.

"Sam has a fascination and passion for weather that is absolutely contagious," said WABC president and general manager Debra O'Connell in a statement. "I am thrilled to have Sam join our outstanding Eyewitness News team, bringing with him a tremendous track record for accuracy in weather forecasting along with his genuine care for our tri-state area communities and viewers.”

Champion, 57, has not commented on social media.