When Tina Fey’s new series "Girls5Eva" appears on Peacock, look for a couple of scenes that were taped at the Country Pointe development in Plainview.

The show, which centers on the former members of a 1990s girl group, is being produced by Fey and features Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldberry. "Girls5Eva" shot for several hours Wednesday at Country Pointe’s Anthony DeFranco hair salon and Iavarone restaurant.

Bareilles and Goldberry filmed a scene during the day at the salon and then showed up to film at Iavarone from 4 to 8 p.m., according to the restaurant’s general manager, David Vitale. "They were taping a wine bar scene," he said. "I think they used apple juice for the white wine and grape for the red. It was cool to see."

The crew showed up in the morning to sanitize the building before filming, said Vitale. "It was a lot of prep work," he added.

Philipps also stopped by the Country Pointe candy store Sugar Crazy, which posted a picture of the actress on its Instagram account Wednesday.

