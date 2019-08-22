TODAY'S PAPER

Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House on June 11. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is "beyond proud" to join Fox. She will make her debut on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6.

