Sarah Hyland: My ‘Modern Family’ character’s bisexuality ‘just my opinion’

The actress clarifies her remarks that seemed to confirm internet rumors about Haley Dunphy’s sexual orientation.

Sarah Hyland responded to internet rumors regarding

Sarah Hyland responded to internet rumors regarding her "Modern Family" character's sexual orientation. Sept. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Actress Sarah Hyland of the ABC hit “Modern Family” says that in her mind, her character, Haley Dunphy, is bisexual.

“I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” Hyland, who turns 27 this month, tweeted Wednesday in response to a fan addressing internet rumors. Twitter user PoiisonPam had posted, “Haley Dunphy is bisexual ! #oneofus #oneofus,” following up with, “Actually, @Sarah_Hyland please confirm ??”

On Thursday, however, the actress stated in another tweet, “Just to clarify, I havent been told nor is there anything written that would indicate Haley is bisexual. That’s just my personal opinion!”

Haley, the eldest of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire Dunphy’s (Julie Bowen) three children on the five-time Emmy Award-winning outstanding comedy series, has exclusively dated males on the ABC show, most notably her dim on-and-off boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing), young Joe Pritchett’s caregiver Andy (Adam Devine) and middle-aged weather forecaster Rainer Shine (Nathan Fillion).

A representative for ABC did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. A spokeswoman for 20th Century Fox Television, under which Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions produce the show, had no comment.

Hyland in 2014 broke up with her boyfriend of five years, actor Matt Prokop, with whom she had starred in the 2011 Disney Channel telefilm “Geek Charming.” He appeared the following year in an episode of her show. Hyland later dated actor Dominic Sherwood, with whom she appeared in the 2014 horror-comedy “Vampire Academy,” subsequently guest-starring in his Freeform series “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” in August. Yet after posting an Instagram photo on Feb. 7 commemorating two years together, she and Sherwood broke up sometime over the summer.

On Oct. 29, Hyland posted the first of three Instagram photos of herself and Wells Adams, a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” last year, and on “Bachelor in Paradise” this year, posing together in Halloween costumes, sparking speculation that the two are dating.

